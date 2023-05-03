scorecardresearch
Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in a new post on social media talked about her life as she slammed those who 'tried to bring her down' as not only a choreographer and director, but also as a woman.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s advertisement where the south sensation talked about the pressures a woman has to deal with in society.

She wrote: “As I am watching this film, I can’t help but remember how many times I have been subjected to commentary that tried to bring me down in my journey as not only a successful choreographer and director but also as a woman..”

“‘You don’t dress like a Choreographer. You’re too young to be in this field. Women can’t make action films. You’re too old to get married. Too old to have kids…. Guess what? Here I am and I DID IT. I chose not to give into what society had to say about me but put in the hard work to #RiseUpBaby! Love this narrative by @pepsiindia and @samantharuthprabhuoffl #Collaboration,” added Farah, who is married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

In 2004, Farah married Shirish, who is eight years younger to her, and the couple is parents to triplets – a son and two daughters – Diva, Anya, and Czar.

