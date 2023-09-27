scorecardresearch
Farah Khan hints at Raj Kundra’s biopic; fans say 'can't wait'

Farah Khan on Wednesday shared a cryptic post hinting at an upcoming biopic, which is speculated to be made on businessman Raj Kundra.

By Agency News Desk

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Wednesday shared a cryptic post hinting at an upcoming biopic, which is speculated to be made on businessman Raj Kundra. Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a Reel with comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui.

In the short and mysterious video, the duo talked about making a biopic project on ‘Raj’, leaving fans to connect the dots that they are in fact discussing about making a biopic on the “Mask man” Raj Kundra himself.

The video shows Farah wearing a red and white striped shirt and paired it with blue pants. She is sitting on a couch with Munawar, and says to him: “Yaar Munawar koi picture ka idea soch”.

Munawar says, “biopic bana de kya”. Farah seems excited on Munawar’s idea and says, “arey biopics bahut chal rahi hai”.

Then Munawar says, “Raj par bana de mast”. Farah said: “tameez se naam le, Raj Kapoor ji hain, tere dost hai kya”. Munawar then puts his hand on his neck and says “wo wala Raj”, to which Farah said: “Raj Kumar?” Munawar hints at the mask, and Farah replies: “Wo Manoj Kumar hai, and I am not going there again.”

Then Munawar is seen whispering “Raj Kundra”, and Farah said: “uski picture Shilpa Shetty bhi nahi dekhegi”.

The video ends with Munawar’s dialogue “arey Tees Maar Khan hi bana do”.

The video ended with the frame of a tantalising figure that is UT 69 which adds to the mystery and excitement and brings up the question of whether this is actually going to be the name of the project.

The last slide also mentions the date October 27, adding “based on a true story”. It is maddening to think and wonder about the film releasing so soon infact?

Farah captioned the post as: “I am forced to put this .You are not..please don’t share ahead! #UT69 #MaskMan #RajKundra”.

Fans commented: “wanna watch this biopic”, “usme mask hoga ya nahi”, “can’t wait to see it”.

Raj Kundra is husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. He was arrested in July 2021 on charges of producing pornographic content.

Agency News Desk
