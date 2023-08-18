scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach.

By Agency News Desk
Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie
Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

After battling weight issues, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach. Fardeen took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. In the image, he looked away from the camera with the sunset and the waves in the background.

For the caption, he wrote: “Sun sea sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day.”

His friends and social media users could not keep calm after looking at his perfect transformation picture.

Actress Dia Mirza dedicated a song to him: “Here comes the sun.” She added: “Shine on my friend.”

Zayed Khan sais: “Well done FK.”

An amazed Rohit Bose Roy said: “Look at you.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented: “Smashing FK.”

Celebrity photographer Daboo Rantnani found the picture “Deadly.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a “fire” emoji.

A fan said: “The curious cas of Benhamin Fardeen!! Reverse aging at its best.”

Another said: “The Hulk baap re baap my superstar fav Feroz Khan’s gem fardeen khan. Best handsome actor.”

“Looking awesome sir,” said another.

It was almost three years ago, when a few pictures of Fardeen started doing the rounds on social media, and the actor had visibly put on a lot of weight for which he was criticised.

His last film was Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. According to reports, he was supposed to make a comeback to films with Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Visfot’. He is expected to make his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi.

12
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil
Next article
Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'
This May Also Interest You
News

Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

News

'KBC 15': Big B lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Sports

Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler

News

Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

Sports

I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Review

Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story

Sports

Football: Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona defender Araujo

Technology

Twitch to allow streamers block banned users from watching streams

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new promo from Kavya with Mishkat Varma

News

Britney Spears is in high spirits despite ongoing divorce battle

Sports

We’re all willing to make it happen, says Kagiso Rabada on ambition to lead South Africa to ODI WC glory

News

Sandra Bullock feels heartbroken after 'The Blind Side' controversy

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': New 'khatra' looms with a mystery 'Undercover' agent

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash sizzle in an electric blue dress

Technology

Jack Dorsey quits Instagram, Musk reacts with fire emoji (Lead)

Technology

Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US