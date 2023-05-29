scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Fardeen Khan’s comeback project ‘Visfot’ a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller

Fardeen Khan, whose comeback is being much talked about, says he has never attempted a role like the one he will be seen portraying in the film 'Visfot'.

By Agency News Desk
Fardeen Khan's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
A still from 2012 film Rock, Paper, Scissors _ pic courtesy imdb

Fardeen Khan, whose comeback is being much talked about, says he has never attempted a role like the one he will be seen portraying in the film ‘Visfot’. The actor, who took the internet by storm some time back when he posted his new pictures on social media, was speaking here to the media on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023.

The actor spoke about his upcoming film and said: “I am very excited about ‘Visfot’. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta with whom I have worked before is producing the film and Kookie Gulati with whom I have shot for an ad before is directing it.”

The movie’s plot revolves around Fardeen’s character kidnapping the son of a pilot, who’s played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Sharing the details of the film, the actor said: “The film is the Hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film ‘Rock Paper Scissors’. I haven’t attempted a role like this before. It is a story told in 24 hours, so it is a fast-paced crime thriller. I am very excited for it to come out soon.”

Fardeen was last seen in the film ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’, which was released in 2010. The actor is therefore making a comeback after a hiatus of 13 years.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Keanu Reeves performs with Dogstar Band in first public show in more than 20 years
Next article
'Dictatorship': Sakshi Malik disappointed on FIR registered against her, fellow wrestlers
This May Also Interest You
News

Before 'Iron Man', Robert Downey Jr. was in talks for another Marvel film

News

Music composer M.M. Keeravani returns to Malayalam film industry after 27 years

News

Lana Del Rey stops show in Brazil to find her missing vape

News

'The Little Mermaid' make-up artiste responds to 'offensive' Ursula criticisms

Sports

'Dictatorship': Sakshi Malik disappointed on FIR registered against her, fellow wrestlers

News

Keanu Reeves performs with Dogstar Band in first public show in more than 20 years

News

Boman Irani dedicating next 6 months to directorial debut

News

Sana Sayyad of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ shares her skincare routine

Technology

Twitter approved 83% of govt requests over content globally under Musk: Report

Sports

Newcastle's Joelinton earns first Brazil call-up for friendlies

Technology

India plans to have more 2nd Gen NavIC satellites

Technology

Google searches asking about sexuality, gender skyrocketed 1,300% since 2004

Sports

Giroud's header sends Milan past Juve and into Champions League

Sports

Leicester, Leeds down on dramatic last day in Premier League

Sports

Espanyol down on penultimate day of La Liga season

Sports

Botafogo stretch lead in Brazil's Serie A

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play in India

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup hockey: India thrash Thailand 17-0, progress to semifinals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US