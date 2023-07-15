scorecardresearch
Farhan Akhtar raises 'toast' to 12 years of his road trip movie 'ZNMD'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films like ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’, is celebrating the 12th anniversary of his road trip film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’ in which he shared the screen with Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan. 

The actor took to his social media on Saturday to share a video which shows the key moments from the film.

The video has the song ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ playing in the background.

Farhan wrote in the caption: “On this special day, we raise a toast to 12 years of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’. Thank you to the remarkable cast and crew for gifting us a film that celebrated love, friendship, and the zest for life.”

In the film, Farhan portrayed the role of Imran, a copywriter who struggles with his internal conflict of meeting his biological father but when he does so, he becomes a better man, who understands the feelings of others and what it feels like to hear sorry from someone who truly means it.

Meanwhile, Farhan will next be directing ‘Jee Le Zara’ which boasts of an all female cast. The makers are currently busy locking the cast of the film.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
