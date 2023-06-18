scorecardresearch
Father's Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for his roles in ‘Mardaani’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ’83’, remembered his father as the ‘rock’, the family could always rely on.

On Father’s Day, Tahir took to Instagram to post a picture of himself as a boy with his father, an Indian Air Force officer.

The actor captioned the picture: “Happy Father’s Day pa:) Your strength & courage have been examples to live by. Thank you for always being the rock one can rely on.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin won praise for playing Sunil Gavaskar in ’83’.

He also acted in the film ‘Looop Lapeta’, which was the Indian adaptation of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run’.

He was also seen in the 2022 romantic-crime-thriller web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
