‘Fighter pilot’ Kangana Ranaut underwent intensive preparations for ‘Tejas’

By Agency News Desk
Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Tejas’, left no stone unturned to bring her character to life, and for the same she underwent an intensive training to fully immerse herself in the character of an air force pilot, showcasing her dedication to her craft.

Kangana’s portrayal as the fearless air force pilot in ‘Tejas’ has already set expectations sky-high, and her preparation for this iconic role is a testament to her passion.

Kangana’s journey for transformation began with her extensive research into the lives of air force officers. She developed an understanding of their daily routines, the demands of their job, and the incredible sacrifices they make for their country.

She also went through rigorous physical training to ensure that she looked the part of an Indian fighter pilot. Gruelling fitness regimens for several hours, including strength and endurance training, formed a major part of her physical training.

She even experienced the thrill of flight simulations for months to gain insights into the physical and mental challenges of her character.

Tejas, showcasing the true valour of an Indian Air Force pilot, is Kangana Ranaut’s most anticipated film this year as fans cannot stop raving about the trailer that was released recently, showcasing India’s first indigenous fighter pilot in action.

Produced by RSVP, ‘Tejas’ is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27.

