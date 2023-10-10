scorecardresearch
Kanu Behl: Film ‘Agra’ will connect with anyone who has faced sexual, psychological repression

Kanu Behl’s has said that the film will connect with anyone who has faced emotional, psychological and sexual repression

Filmmaker Kanu Behl’s, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Agra’, has said that the film will connect with anyone who has faced emotional, psychological and sexual repression. ‘Agra’ is a gritty film about a dysfunctional family’s battle for personal space. The film is set to be screened at the ongoing 2023 Busan International Film Festival. It will be screened at the Lotte Cinema Centum City 10 and will be shown again on October 11, 2023 at Lotte Cinema Centum City 3.

Talking about the film, Kanu Behl said: “I have always believed that what is personal is also most often a universal narrative. This film, I have said repeatedly, is personal to me in many ways but it is also about every person who feels hemmed in.Anyone who has ever faced emotional, psychological and sexual repression will recognise in these characters, a little bit of themselves.”

‘Agra’ features an ensemble starcast of Rahul Roy, Priyanka Bose, debutant Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami.

Produced by Yoodlee Films, UFO Production and O28 Films, ‘Agra’ is written by Kanu Behl and Atika Chohan.

