Film becomes safe if Pankaj Tripathi stars in it: Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat, who will be soon seen in the film ‘Fukrey 3’, feels that the presence of actor Pankaj Tripathi in any film makes the film “safe”.

Film becomes safe if Pankaj Tripathi stars in it: Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Fukrey 3’, feels that the presence of actor Pankaj Tripathi in any film makes the film “safe”. The actor, who was in a fun mood throughout the trailer launch of his film in Mumbai on Tuesday spoke to the media, and shared a few anecdotes from the making of the film. He said that all the actors in the film became close to each other during the initial days of the shoot of the first part of the franchise ‘‘Fukrey’.

Earlier, while interacting with the media Pankaj Tripathi had said that he feels blessed that from the role of a gatekeeper in ‘Fukrey’ to have an integral part in the ‘Fukrey 3’.

Replying to this, Pulkit said: “I would like to say that from a gatekeeper in ‘Fukrey’, Pankaj sir has become that safe person for all of us, jinke saath we feel very comfortable. Aur Pankaj sir ke film mein rehne se picture bahut safe ho jaati hai given how much the audience loves him.”

Pulkit also credited the writing of the franchise and shared that the reason all the characters in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise feels relatable and relevant is the writing of the franchise.

‘Fukrey 3’ releases in cinemas on September 28.

5
