First look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from 'The Crown' Season 6 unveiled

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) The sixth season of ‘The Crown’, which is currently filming in St Andrews, Scotland, is set to feature Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as college-age Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively.

The couple met in 2001 while studying at the University of St Andrews, and photographers caught the actors filming a scene on March 17 that appeared to be a potential meet-cute, reports Variety.

William and Kate’s relationship has been followed eagerly by tabloids since they met. They were engaged in November 2010 and got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. They have three children: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

It has been speculated that this season will focus on the Royal Family in the ’90s, including William’s mother Princess Diana’s death. Although it is believed they will not show the moment of the death, it will include the lead-up and aftermath.

A source told Variety that there is a strong desire within the production team “to get it right and handle (it) sensitively.”

In September 2022, ‘The Crown’ paused filming on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and also announced that they would suspend production on the day of her funeral.

Prince William has been under fire recently after his brother Prince Harry revealed in his autobiography that William physically attacked Harry after insulting his wife, Meghan Markle, reports Variety.

After reportedly calling Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” Harry wrote that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor.”

–IANS

dc/kvd