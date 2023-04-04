scorecardresearch
'Fitness is about building inner strength', says 'Akhada' actor Sandeep Goyat

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Sandeep Goyat, who was seen in ‘Akhada’ as a lead, in ‘Shiksha Mandal’ as DSP Vikram Dangi and recently played a grey character in the multilingual film ‘InCar’, said fitness is more than just having six-pack abs and it is about building inner strength.

Sandeep said: “Whenever I feel sad or depressed, I start working out, which helps me feel better. For me fitness is not a temporary fix, it is a way of life.”

He is a vegetarian, and said a plant-based diet can be effective in maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Sandeep added: “Fitness has not only improved my physical health but also my mental well-being. I believe that fitness is an integral part of one’s lifestyle and should not be neglected. My dedication towards the fitness regimen is a testament to the fact that with hard work and commitment, one can achieve their fitness goals.”

–IANS

ila/prw/pgh

