scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

For Akshay Kumar, 'fitness is not a choice, it's a way of life'

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness besides acting, has said that it is important to take care of one's health

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness besides acting, has said that it is important to take care of one’s health. He emphasised that it is important to take out time for physical fitness every day.

Akshay, who is known for movies like ‘Khiladi’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Bhool Bhulayiyaa’, among others, and is trained in martial arts, said: “Taking care of your fitness is very important. One should take an hour from their day for fitness, even if it is something small and light to do. Fitness is not a choice, it’s a way of life, and one should prioritise it no matter what.”

He is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa as celebrity guests.

During the show, Kapil talked about fitness with the guests and Nora said that she has a gifted physique, and she doesn’t go to the gym or do any sort of yoga to stay fit, all thanks to her genes. On the other hand, Disha Patani revealed how she loves taking care of her fitness by gyming so that she can indulge in her sweet cravings without any guilt.

Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa also went on to say that they indulge in a lot of physical activities like hitting the gym, dancing, or doing yoga and eat a lot of homemade food and avoid eating out as much as they can.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup groups finalised
Next article
Saiyami Kher plays real life heroes in 'Ghoomer', 'Agni'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US