For Amrin Sridevi is her biggest inspiration

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin are all set to make their debut with the most awaited romantic comedy of the year, Bad Boy. Namashi and Amrin’s mesmerising chemistry is the talk of the town since the first song of the film was unveiled. Helmed by veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Sajid Qureshi and Anjum Qureshi, Bad Boy is all set to release on 28th April, 2023.

Debutant Amrin is receiving a lot of appreciation from the masses for her charismatic energy and girl next door personality that has appeared in the songs as well as the teaser of the film.

Speaking about her biggest inspiration Amrin said, “Coming from Hyderabad I used to watch Sridevi ma’am a lot on television. I have always looked up to her because of her charisma and her diverse expressions. She has always inspired me through her film choices and her performance in all her iconic songs. I have heard how reserved she was off screen and that’s how I am as a person, hence I relate to her at a personal level too.“

The stellar cast also includes Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The story of Bad Boy revolves around two youngsters who fall in love and are ready to go against all odds to be with each other.

Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on 28th April, 2023.