scorecardresearch

From Alia Bhatt to Orry, quite a celebrity turnout for ‘Animal’ screening in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, who is also the wife of Ranbir Kapoor, arrived at the special screening with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

By Agency News Desk
From Alia Bhatt to Orry, quite a celebrity turnout for 'Animal' screening in Mumbai
From Alia Bhatt to Orry, quite a celebrity turnout for 'Animal' screening in Mumbai _ pic courtesy news agency

The special screening of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ was held in Mumbai’s BKC area on Thursday, and it was a starry affair. As the film is a highly anticipated release, a lot of members of B-town graced the screening.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is also the wife of Ranbir Kapoor, arrived at the special screening with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The actress turned heads with black blazer and a pair of black pants.

Ranbir too arrived in style as he sported a black suit and a pair of sunglasses.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranbir’s wife in the film, turned heads with her style.

The actress was seen walking alongside her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna wore a light brown coloured body hugging outfit and kept her makeup glam and opted for heels.

Actor Bobby Deol, who serves as the film’s antagonistic force, was seen at the venue with his wife and son.

His nephew Rajveer Deol was also seen at the screening. Actor Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Ranbir’s father in ‘Animal’ attended the premiere as he gave the younger stars a run for their money with his swag.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor too was seen at the special screening along with Ranbir’s father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt.

Social media influencer Orry, who is currently the hot topic in the memeverse, was also seen attending the special screening in Mumbai.

‘Animal’ is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame.

The film also stars Tripti Dimri, and is set to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ at the box-office on Friday.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IOC mourns the death of IOC Honour Member Henry Kissinger
Next article
Our own chips in GenAI era best path to make customers’ lives better: Andy Jassy
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US