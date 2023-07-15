scorecardresearch
From receiving paintings to film’s poster, Rakul Preet overwhelmed by fans' kind gesture

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh had a great time recently having fun chat with her fans, regarding her decision to pursue acting as a profession and being good at academics amongst other topics.

Rakul Preet was pleasantly surprised to receive all the love, warmth and support of her fans who came from different cities including Jaipur, Indore and Lucknow to meet her at the event which she attended as a guest.

One of her fans from Delhi presented her with a cute painting made by his daughter focusing on her critically-acclaimed film, ‘Chhatriwaali’. Reciprocating the love to her young fan, Rakul obliged to the fan’s request and thanked his daughter on the video.

Another fan presented her with a big poster of the cult classic ‘Mother India’. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan. She was recently seen in the streaming special ‘I Love You’ opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

