Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to welcome her second child as she made the announcement on social media with a maternity picture.

By Agency News Desk
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to welcome her second child as she made the announcement on social media with a maternity picture. On Saturday, Gabriella took to her Instagram and announced the news of her second pregnancy. In the photos featured, Gabriella is seen in a floor sweeping gown.

Gabriella captioned it: “Reality or AI?”

Father-to-be Arjun Rampal posted an evil eye and red hearts emoji.

Arjun and Gabriella started dating in 2018. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal.

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ starring Vidyut Jammwal.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
