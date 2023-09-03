scorecardresearch
‘Gadar 2’ bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan walk hand-in-hand; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan pose together

By Agency News Desk

After the massive success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ at the box-office, the makers hosted a grand star-studded party for the industry, to mark the celebrations of the achievement.

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan attended the party with his ‘Begum’ Gauri Khan. SRK looked dapper in a grey jacket, black cargo pants, and dark blue tee shirt. He completed the look with shoes and a watch. Gauri looked ethereal in black pants, paired with a white and black graphic printed blazer, and a black top. She completed her look with silver heels.

The fans of SRK were left awestruck with the superstar’s loving gesture towards his wife, as he adorably held Gauri’s hand, and could be seen saying something to her. Shah Rukh flaunted his dimpled smile for the cameras.

We can see Sunny Deol putting his arm around SRK’s shoulder, and the two walked and posed for the cameras. Sunny was wearing a black tee shirt and blue blazer and matching pants.

Bollywood’s ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan also arrived at the success bash of ‘Gadar 2’. He looked uber cool in black tee shirt, blue denims, and black shoes. He sported a moustache and a hairband.

The ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood, Salman Khan won the hearts of his fans with his swag. He sported a bald hairdo, donning a black long sleeve shirt, and flared denims.

Salman was seen shaking hands with actor Kartik Aaryan, and gave him a warm hug. They too posed for the cameras, while Kartik felt shy and nervous posing alongside Salman, the latter boosted his confidence, and both shared a hearty laugh. Their bromance was appreciated by the fans.

Kartik wore a rust orange coloured shirt and black denims. He completed the look with white sneakers.

We also get a glimpse of another powerhouse couple of the B-Town — Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay wore a black pathani suit, while Kajol opted for a green saree, pairing it with a red blouse.

The others who attended the bash included couple Arpita and Aayush, brother-sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johan, Zoya Akhtar, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, father-son duo Boney and Arjun Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon amongst others.

Agency News Desk
