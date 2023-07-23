scorecardresearch
Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Having been married for over a decade now, star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh have redefined relationship goals and their social media reflect the same. The actress, whose latest release is ‘Trial Period’, has shared the key to a successful relationship. 

It was on the sets of ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2002, when Riteish and Genelia met. After dating for almost nine years, they got married in 2012. The two welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan in 2014 and their second bundle of joy Rahyl in 2016.

Talking about them setting a new mark when it comes to relationships, Genelia shared the key with IANS: “Communication and respect is the key to a successful relationship.”

Genelia and Riteish are ardent social media users. They keep engaging fans with their reels and posts.

But is social media validation important for Genelia?

“No, I don’t think social media validation matters to me but I think if used correctly it can be a good tool for your PR, various deliverables,” said the actress, who has worked in movies such as ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Masti’ and ‘Force’.

Her latest release is ‘Trial Period’ by Aleya Sen. It also stars Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Swaroopa Ghosh, Barun Chanda, and Zidane Braz.

It is a family drama that follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days.

I think it’s really special when you are approached for a script and honestly I feel it is great for an actor to liked it also actually otherwise you are constantly contemplating, you have few thoughts you don’t know if it’s right or wrong but when the clarity comes from you as to reading the script and liking it, it makes a big difference. I am glad that Aleya felt that I was the person for the film.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, presented by Jio Studios, a Chrome Pictures production, produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen, ‘Trial Period’ released on July 21 on JioCinema.

