Genelia D’Souza cheers for Siddharth as he sings: ‘When Munna met Harini 20 years later’

Genelia D’Souza wished Kiccha Sudeep on his birthday and even shared a glimpse of her ‘Boys’ co-star Siddharth while cheering for him as he was singing. 

Genelia D'Souza cheers for Siddharth as he sings 'When Munna met Harini 20 years later'
Genelia D’Souza cheers for Siddharth as he sings ‘When Munna met Harini 20 years later’ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Genelia D’Souza jetted off to Bengaluru. She wished actor Kiccha Sudeep on his birthday and even shared a glimpse of her ‘Boys’ co-star Siddharth while cheering for him as he was singing.  Genelia took to Instagram stories, where she posted a slew of pictures from her trip. The first image has her sitting in a flight and she captioned: “Leaving on a jet plane.”

She then asked for restaurant recommendations in Bengaluru.

Genelia then shared a picture with Sudeep and her husband Riteish Deshmukh. In the picture, the three are looking at the camera and smiling while striking a pose.

Then the video comes of Siddharth singing on stage and Genelia screaming and cheering for him.

Which she captioned as: “N when Munna met Harini 20 years later this happens #boys.”

‘Boys’ is a Tamil-language coming-of-age musical film directed by S. Shankar. It stars Siddharth, Bharath, Manikandan, S. Thaman, Nakul and Genelia. The score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman.

The story revolves around the six youngsters, who experience the downfalls of adolescent life. The film was released in 2003. Although initially controversial for its bold scenes, the film became a huge cult classic and widely considered one of the best coming-of-age Tamil movies ever. The movie depicts the fashion, music and lifestyle widespread among the youth in the early 2000s.

