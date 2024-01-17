Goldie Behl takes a dive into the world of audio narratives with RosePod

Filmmaker Goldie Behl is expanding the storytelling realm by foraying into the world of audio podcasting with the launch of RosePod. He calls the move on “audio storytelling” a “natural evolution”.

Goldie, who is married to actress Sonali Bendre, has directed the 2008 film ‘Drona’. He has produced projects such as ‘Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara’, ‘Reporters’, ‘Duranga’ and ‘Aarambh’ among many others.

Talking about the vision of RosePod, founder Goldie Behl said: “Jumping into audio storytelling is a natural evolution, driven by our love for timeless stories and myself being a consumer of audio stories. In the world of sound, we’re not just expanding creatively but building a close connection with our listeners.”

“While the audio space has its divisions, from informative to entertaining content, we’re reaching out to everyone through our wide range of stories since it’s a reasonable and accessible form of entertainment.”

This move introduces a range of meticulously crafted audio tales, spanning gripping mysteries, heartwarming dramas, enthralling love stories, and timeless mythologies, Rose Audio Visuals leverages AI-generated visuals to enhance the immersive experience.

He added: “Our content is for all kinds of listeners, making this journey more than growth—it’s a harmonious rhythm, weaving universal stories that bring us together.”

The launch features an interesting lineup of 100 original fiction shows and premium non-fiction shows along with Hindi Audiobooks, pushing creative boundaries and leaving a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of listeners.