Good sleep, consistent workout, easy diet are 3 pillars of healthy lifestyle, shares Aditya Roy Kapur

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Gumraah, feels that a healthy amount of sleep is integral to a persons fitness and healthy lifestyle. Aditya is one of Bollywoods most desirable men with insane fitness levels and has ladies swooning over him.

The actor told IANS, “While for this film we didn’t have to plan a rigorous workout for me as my characters are not supposed to be fully ripped, in general what I make sure is I have enough sleep. Sleep, diet and workout are the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle”.

He mentioned, “7-8 hours of sleep is a must for the body to attain its full potential when it’s awake, I feel. Another important thing is one should be consistent with the workouts. It should not be that you do an intense workout for a period of time and then be casual about it. Go for a less intense workout but make sure you do them on a regular basis. Consistency pays off in the long run.”

‘Gumraah’, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees Aditya playing a dual role. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 7.

–IANS

