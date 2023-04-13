scorecardresearch
Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' depicts life of an ambitious immigrant

By Agency News Desk
The trailer of Gujarati film ‘Shubh Yatra’ starring Malhar Thakar was unveiled recently. It blends together the madness, chaos, and emotions with humour in tickling situations.

The film is a light-hearted family comedy with a lot of drama and relatable ‘amdavadi’ slangs.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Malhar’s life as an ambitious person who will go to any lengths to land a job in America. It also showcases snippets of delightful performances by Darshan Jariwala, Harshil Shah, Kshitisha Soni, and Jay Bhatt in supporting roles.

Talking about the film, Malhar Thakar said: “My character in ShubhYatra is so distinct yet quite relatable and I think that was the challenge as well as the fun in playing this part. I cannot wait to see how my fans and the audience at large react to it.”

Director Manish Saini said: “‘ShubhYatra’ is a light-hearted family film filled with emotions, happiness, and hope. Expect the unexpected with this family entertainer which must be enjoyed in theatres, especially with dear ones.”

Produced by Amdavad Films and Rowdy Pictures, ‘ShubhYatra’ is set to release nationwide on April 28, 2023.

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?
