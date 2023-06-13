Gulshan Devaiah joins Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew for ‘Ulajh’

Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for his upcoming movie Ulajh. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. Since the movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS), the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.

Gulshan says, “It’s been a good year for me so far and Ulajh has a great cast put together and I’m really looking forward to filming this film with them. To say the least it’s a complicated part that I’m playing in this one.”

The movie, which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and the ups and downs that she goes through. It also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Gulshan’s upcoming movie, Guns & Gulaab, is a comedy crime thriller, set in the 90s’, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu. He was last seen in the movie 8 A.M. Metro, opposite Saiyami Kher. He was also part of the crime thriller Dahaad, where he played a cop named Devilal Singh, for which he got rave reviews.