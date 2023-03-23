scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Gumraah’ was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with a “well planned murder” by an unidentified assailant during a rainy night. Actress Mrunal Thakur then appears in the role of a cop, who is on a hot pursuit of the killer.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is shown to be the suspect but then it all changes when it is revealed that Aditya’s character has a doppelganger.

The trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls and a mystery that will unfold as it releases for the big screen.

‘Gumraah’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of a lady cop for the first time.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The film will have a theatrical release on April 7.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Previous article
World Golf C'ships-Match Play: Korea's Im produces runaway win as Asian brigade enjoys stellar day one
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Golf C'ships-Match Play: Korea's Im produces runaway win as Asian brigade enjoys stellar day one

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron sub-lineage continue to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch

Sports

Asian Hockey Federation awards Hockey India with Best Organiser Award

Sports

Womens World Boxing C'ships: Nitu, Nikhat storm into finals

Sports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam receives top civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

How new medtech is helping India fight tuberculosis?

News

Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namastey London' completes 16 years, he calls it a 'special film' for him

Sports

Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

News

Deepika Aggarwal: My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor’s character in ‘Jab We Met’

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

Sports

We'll have to wait and see: Cummins on Warner opening the batting in WTC final, Ashes

News

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

News

Mindy's 'still processing' receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

News

Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

News

Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US