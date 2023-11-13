scorecardresearch
Guneet Monga, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna board ‘American Sikh’

Guneet Monga and Michelin-starred chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna have boarded Oscar-qualified animated short 'American Sikh' as executive producers.

By Agency News Desk
Guneet Monga, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna board ‘American Sikh’ _pic courtesy news agency

 Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and Michelin-starred chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna have boarded Oscar-qualified animated short ‘American Sikh’ as executive producers.

‘American Sikh’tells the true tale of an American-born, turban-wearing Sikh illustrator, writer, performance artist, diversity speaker and creator of Sikhtoons.com, Vishavjit Singh, who after a lifetime of facing prejudice, self-doubt and violence, finally finds acceptance in a superhero costume.

Singh is publicly known for his Captain America persona,a turbaned and bearded Sikh,fighting against bigotry, intolerance and perceptions of what an American should look like post 9/11, reports variety.com.

‘American Sikh’ was created in partnership with Singh as the director-producer and Ryan Westra.

The film has won best short animation at Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, best animation at San Diego International Film Festival, the grand jury award for best short documentary at and the audience choice award at the Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, a special mention at Chicago International Film Festival and an honorable mention at Tallgrass Film Festival

