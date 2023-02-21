Guneet Monga to team up with director Umesh Bist again after 'Pagglait'

Guneet Monga and her production house Sikhya Entertainment, have signed Umesh Bist, director of ‘Pagglait’, for the second time. Guneet Monga says, “Umesh is a prolific storyteller who has a deep and delicate understanding of human emotions, which is his USP. That’s why the moving and extraordinary story of Pagglait touched the hearts of so many people. This is Sikhya’s second collaboration with Umesh Bist”.

The details of the project are yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Sikhya’s documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on Netflix is headed to the 95th Oscars. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ directed by Kartiki Gonsalves is the story of an indigenous couple in south India, who bonds with an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to become its caretaker.

The film has been nominated among the top five documentary shorts globally by The Academy, which happens to be the third Oscar nomination for producer Guneet Monga.

Monga has previously been nominated for her short film ‘Kavi’ (2010), ‘Period. End of Sentence’ (where she was an executive producer) (2018) that won an Oscar and now, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ (2022).