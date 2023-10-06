scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to man who collapsed on Mumbai street

Gurmeet Choudhary was seen helping a man who collapsed on a street in Andheri in Mumbai by giving him CPR

By Agency News Desk
Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to man who collapsed on Mumbai street _ pic courtesy news agency
Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to man who collapsed on Mumbai street _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary was seen helping a man who collapsed on a street in Andheri in Mumbai by giving him CPR. A video showcased Gurmeet first giving the man a CPR and then with the help of others putting him on a stretcher.

Gurmeet is known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan’, Maan Singh Khurana in’Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ and Yash Suraj Pratap Sindhina in ‘Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara’.

The actor has also done reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and ‘Nach Baliye 6’.

He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Khamoshiyan’ in 2015. He was later seen in films such as ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ and ‘Paltan’.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Paris Hilton gets her own scripted TV series
Next article
Asian Games: Kiran, Sonam, Aman, and Bajrang lose in semis of wrestling event
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US