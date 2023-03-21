scorecardresearch
Gurmeet Choudhary visits Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram

Gurmeet Choudhary, who will soon be seen in the streaming series 'Maharana, recently visited Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Nainital

By News Bureau

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Maharana, recently visited Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The actor is an avid follower of Neem Karoli Baba, who was one of the saints of India and has ashrams in various locations throughout India, including Kainchi, Vrindavan, Rishikesh, Shimla, the Neem Karoli village near Khimasepur in Farrukhabad, Bhumiadhar, Hanumangarhi, and Delhi, as well as Taos, New Mexico, in the United States.

Talking about his spiritual visit, Gurmeet said, “I have visited the Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram twice over the past year. It’s a divine experience and I feel the ashram and temple are a very powerful source of energy. I had gone with a wish, a goal to achieve something and wanted to seek his blessings. I had decided the day I achieve my goal I shall be visiting it back to acknowledge the blessings and be grateful for it”.

In the past, India’s explosive batsman Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma had visited the ashram apart from Meta head honcho Mark Zuckerberg.

Gurmeet continued, “Whenever one’s wish is fulfilled as a mark of respect we donate a blanket to Babaji and this time I went to do the same. I am grateful to God for all the good things I have received in the past one year. You can’t reach somewhere if there is no faith”.

He spoke about the importance of spirituality in a person’s life as he told IANS, “Be it family, relationship or work I feel peace plays a very important role and spirituality helps us to achieve that. It helps us to calm down and gives us the faith to achieve our goals. In today’s time it’s so important to remain calm. Bollywood as a profession is a very hectic job and comes with a lot of pressure. Spirituality helps you in achieving calmness amidst all that madness and takes you a step closer to your goals”.

“When you have a heart filled with desire and you wish to achieve certain goals, visiting a temple or a baba gives you a very blissful feeling. The two-day journey of going to the temple and visiting it is nothing less than magical for me”, he concluded.

