Guru Randhawa, Jay Sean, Nora Fatehi, Mindy Kaling throng Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash in LA

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) One of the biggest YouTubers across the world, Lilly Singh hosted her annual Diwali bash in Los Angeles.

The celebrations were a starry affair as it saw guests like Terry Crews, Jay Sean, Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Mindy Kaling, Ruby Rose, Tan France, Victoria Justice and Tesher in attendance.

For the occasion, Lilly chose an ethnic outfit by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. She took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures and a video from the party.

She captioned the pictures: “I have zero pictures from the event on my phone. In fact, I don’t think I saw many people on their phone, period. Community anywhere is important, but I find more and more we’re only experiencing it online. In fact, we only measure moments, behaviour and worth by what’s online these days. These pictures hold memories that a caption or IG post will never do justice to…and I love that.”

She added: “After the party, so many people texted me saying ‘your family and friends are so warm and welcoming’, and that makes me really proud. I’ve been to one too many events in my life where I walked in and immediately felt awkward. I felt this pressure to put on an act and find acceptance. That’s the opposite of what I want this annual event to be. Whether this is your 30th Diwali, or your first, this party will always be about unity, warmth and inclusion. That good, good energy is mandatory.”

She also shared a video from the party which shows all the guests dancing their hearts out.

She wrote: “Love & Light 2023… for the culture It was a privilege to host a community filled with people who exude love and light. Because we need that more than ever. There are so many talented people who help bring my vision to life.”

–IANS

aa/kvd