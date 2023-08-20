scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hailey Bieber has a girl's night out with BFFs, shares about her life 'lately'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Hailey Bieber has shared a photo dump of her life “lately” on Instagram, which includes a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

Bieber included several up-close selfies showing off her newly-debuted darker “cinnamon cookie butter” hair colour and “strawberry girl makeup” trend, which prominently features faux freckles on her nose and a rosy complexion, reports People magazine.

She also showed off her style with a snap of her leg extended forward while walking. Though her entire outfit cannot be seen, she appears to be wearing a grey top, black shorts, white socks and black flats with an adorable bow.

As per People, she also posted a few shots of the pastel-coloured clouds at sunset and a blurry snap of a yellow traffic sign with a bright orange moon in the background. Bieber even indulged her followers with a video of some delicious-looking corn rice pasta that had Skye, 27, asking about the dish in the comments. “What’s this corn rice pasta situation?” she wrote.

A photo taken of Bieber posing in a red and yellow jersey and shorts was also featured in the carousel. Even though she was indoors, she sported black sunglasses and matching open-toe heels while holding a diamond-encrusted mug with her first initial.

Bieber could be seen rocking the same look in Skye’s Instagram post of their “girls night” — a mirror selfie of her, Bieber and Harvey, 26, as well as a cute pic of her and Bieber smiling on a couch before heading out.

The 27-year-old wore an off-the-shoulder denim wash blue mini dress with one sleeve and black knee-high boots. Harvey sported a white cropped tee and multicolored jeweled jeans.

–IANSanv/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Michael Cera recalls his casting as Allan in 'Barbie', says it was 'a very last minute'
Next article
Adele reveals quitting coffee was harder, it gave her horrible migraines
This May Also Interest You
News

Adele reveals quitting coffee was harder, it gave her horrible migraines

News

Michael Cera recalls his casting as Allan in 'Barbie', says it was 'a very last minute'

Sports

Sports Minister hails rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh for obtaining Paris Olympic quota

Technology

Google Voice users can now manage incoming calls across individuals, groups

Sports

Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to title with penalties win on Nashville

Technology

Nissan recalls over 236K small cars over steering control issue

News

Jack Antonoff gets hitched to Margaret Qualley in a grand reception

News

Paris Hilton hits out at 'haters' in crowd who trolled her Tomorrowland DJ set

News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's are not on talking terms

News

Britney Spears says she feels disappointed, Sam Asghari's love for her was 'never real'

Health & Lifestyle

AR walkthrough before surgery can minimise anxiety in patients

Technology

Tesla data breach affects over 75K people, starts notifying workers

Feature

The week of seniors of the Indian screen

Sports

Avesh Khan might replace Arshdeep for 2nd T20I against Ireland, says Saba Karim

News

Anvesha shares lessons she learnt from Pankaj, Akshay: 'It is crucial to be kind, humble'

News

Rajnikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx Vacations with Family in Tulum

News

Navneet Malik on rejections he faced: 'Each one left a trace on me'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US