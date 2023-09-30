Haldi ceremony in focus in latest pic to surface from Ragneeti wedding

A new picture from the wedding festivities of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha has surfaced on social media. The picture is from the haldi ceremony and it shows Parineeti smiling with all her heart with Raghav Chadha sitting by her side.

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a bright pink dress with a white headband and golden chandelier earrings.

Raghav is in a white kurta pyjama that has been covered in haldi. They are sitting under a canopy of flowers, surrounded by their friends and family.

The picture was shared by one of Parineeti’s fan pages.

The couple, which earlier got engaged in Delhi in May, flew to Delhi from their wedding destination Udaipur on Monday. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance.

They flew down to Udaipur, where a mehendi ceremony was held, followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday.

Many notable personalities attended the grand union of the actress and the politician including the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra and others.

Earlier, on Friday, Parineeti shared a special clip on her social media from her wedding ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: “To my husband, the most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa”.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress’ post was accompanied by a clip from her wedding where she was extremely giddy and laughing while wearing her lehenga, as Raghav Chadda was walking to the wedding arena accompanied by his guests.