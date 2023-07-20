scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Half CA’ brings to life intricacies, nuances of CA exams

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The upcoming young adult drama series ‘Half CA’ is a story of ambition and attempts, focusing on the intricacies and nuances of cracking one of the world’s most difficult professional exams aka Chartered Accountancy.

The makers released a new trailer for the show on Thursday. Viewers can now get a dramatically realistic glimpse into the many hardships faced by students aspiring to become CA, as they undergo all sorts of challenges ranging from their intense studies, lack of time, mental fatigue, emotional trauma and even existential crisis .

The trailer explores the lives of students preparing for competitive exams, highlighting the hardships of CA candidates. The story revolves around Archi who struggles with the fundamental question of “Why do CA?” and enters this difficult world with her ambitious cousin brother Niraj, who has failed Chartered Accountancy finals attempts twice.

The plot also focuses on Tejas, Vishal, and Parth, key characters who are on the path of achieving and fulfiling their aspirations. After passing the nerve-wracking exam and moving on to their next best effort, audiences are left to speculate if they will become CAs or remain caught in the Half CA loop.

The series depicts the experiences of CA aspirants, from the outset to the finals, along with many dilemmas as they prepare for the exams. Presenting a highly compelling and relatable narrative, ‘Half CA’ aims to strike a chord with students across the board appearing not just for CA, but all sorts of competitive and professional exams.

Talking about the show, actor Ahsaas Channa said “’Half CA’ has been an amazing journey for me and my character, Archi, as we dive into extensive preparations for competitive exams. From hustling her way in this unapologetically ambitious world to climbing the ladder of becoming a CA, the highly competitive environment strikes a competitive connection with students who are preparing for competitive exams.”

“Moreover, the series gives a unique perspective into the lives of students as well as the joys and hardships they confront as they navigate adulthood while dealing with family and peer pressure,” she added.

Echoing Ahsaas’ viewpoint, fellow actor Prit Kamani added, “Revolving around the lives of CA aspirants and their challenges, the story is a personal one, since my brother is a CA. Coming from a commerce background, I have seen what a nerve-wracking experience it is to prepare for one of the world’s toughest professional exams.”

He further mentioned, “My character in the show is a homage to my college life, a friendly appearance that brings music and colour. I believe every student will find something that will strike the right chord. In a way we are all students, always. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Created and produced by TVF, ‘Half CA’ is directed by Pratish Mehta and also stars Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in quintessential roles. ‘Half CA’ will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV on July 26, 2023.

–IANS

anv/aa

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
2nd Test: McKenzie, Mukesh make their debuts as West Indies win toss, elect to bowl first against India
Next article
Stakes go higher with new Captaincy Task on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’
This May Also Interest You
News

Stakes go higher with new Captaincy Task on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Sports

2nd Test: McKenzie, Mukesh make their debuts as West Indies win toss, elect to bowl first against India

News

AIB comedian Rohan Joshi upset with theatrical experiences in Mumbai

Fashion & Lifestyle

Chris Hemsworth caught 'Emmerdale' actor picking his nose on the toilet

News

Upcoming ‘MTV Roadies’ episode to have jewel heist task inspired by ‘MI 7’

Sports

New Zealand not willing to negotiate dates for hosting two Tests against South Africa next year: Report

Fashion & Lifestyle

Salma Hayek says 'no botox' despite her wrinkle-free face at age 56

News

From hip-hop to soulful bliss, QK's 'Le Jaa' redefines heartache

Technology

Doctors perform world’s 1st keyhole surgery on man with heart on right side

News

On-screen adversaries, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Choudhary share strong camaraderie off-camera

News

Battle between 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' rages as both giants duke it out in cinematic showdown

Sports

Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali joins Test all-rounders club with 3,000 runs and 200 wickets

News

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas clicked together ahead of 'Project K' SDCC reveal

News

Sonu Sood announces free law education in his law entrance coaching programme

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand register 1-0 win over Norway

News

Jasleen Royal calls 'Heeriye' her 'passion project', crafted it from scratch

News

Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

News

John Boyega says, he's open to doing more 'Star Wars' projects

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US