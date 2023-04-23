Halsey says her breast milk is her 'best skincare ingredient'

Singer Halsey is revealing her surprising must-have skincare item: her breast milk. The 28-year-old singer, who gave birth to son Ender in July 2021, revealed her skincare routine and her go-to makeup looks in a new interview with Nylon, reports people.com.

Since having her son, whom she shares with partner Alev Aydin, Halsey said that her skincare routine has changed.

“I’ve always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what’s on your face,” they told Nylon.

“I love the Biologique Repecharge’s colostrum VG serum, which I got into when I first had my son.”

The singer then revealed that she discovered the best skincare item ever after having a baby.

“I started breastfeeding, and I figured out that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever because it’s so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process,” they said.

Earlier this month, Halsey gave a glimpse into their son’s life as a toddler.

The ‘Without Me’ singer shared various photos on Instagram, some of which included rare and adorable new photos of Ender, 20 months.