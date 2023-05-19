scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Harrison Ford officially retires Indiana Jones, a role he's essayed for 40 yrs

By Agency News Desk

Cannes, May 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Harrison Ford is officially ready to retire his ‘Indiana Jones’ character — the swashbuckling, fedora-wearing adventurer — a legendary role he has inhabited in five films across 40 years, reports ‘Variety’.

“Is it not evident?” the 80-year-old actor joked at the Cannes Film Festival’s Friday press conference for the action-adventure. “I need to sit down and rest a little bit.”

In returning to the character for one last time, adds ‘Variety’, Ford expressed a desire to see “a completion of the five films”. He added: “I wanted to see the weight of life on him. I wanted to see him require reinvention. I wanted him to have a relationship that wasn’t a flirty movie relationship.”

Director James Mangold’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ isn’t playing in competition, but it’s one of the buzziest premieres at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It marks Ford’s return to the festival for the first time since the fourth chapter, ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008), notes ‘Variety’.

‘Dial of Destiny’ premiered on Thursday night at the Palais, where, according to ‘Variety’, Ford was greeted with a movie star welcome, with thousands of fans screaming his name and the audience inside the theatre showering him with applause.

He also received a tribute award to celebrate his lengthy Hollywood career, ranging from blockbusters such as ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘Witness’.

“It’s indescribable. I felt … I can’t even tell you,” an emotional Ford said while reflecting on the prior night. “It’s just extraordinary to see a relic of your life as it passes by. With the warmth of this place and sense of community, the welcome is unimaginable. It makes me feel good.”

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK
Next article
Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's

Sports

IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK

News

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested' by Mumbai Police

News

Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll look to take confidence from our win against PBKS, says DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson

News

Ajay Devgn's company forays into NE, opens multiplex in Guwahati

News

'Kacchey Limbu' wound up its shoot in record eighteen days

Sports

IPL 2023: Credit goes to Dhoni, Fleming for giving Shivam Dube backing and clarity, say

News

Boogie LLB’s electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

Sports

I'll be back soon: Swiatek optimistic for French Open despite Rome injury

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advisory group calls for Covid boosters targeting XBB variants

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup hockey: Archrivals India, Pakistan in same group; to meet on May 27

News

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana’s father, P Khurana no more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sapna Choudhary fulfils ‘lifetime dream’ in crepe coloured gown at Cannes 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Obesity can raise depression risk among children, adolescents: Doctors

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Security heightened before end of ultimatum to arrest WFI chief

News

When Inaamulhaq became his buddy Sharib Hashmi's spot boy for a day

Sports

IPL 2023: To be totally honest, pitches in Delhi haven't been great, says Shane Watson

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US