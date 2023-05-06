scorecardresearch
'Harry Potter movies', 'The Lord Of The Rings' triology to re-release on big screen in India

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Iconic film franchises ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ are returning to Indian cinemas getting a re-release on the big screen to create the magic again.

As part of the 100 years celebration of the iconic studio Warner Bros., audiences in India will get to watch two of the biggest movie franchises on the big screen.

PVR-Inox, Miraj cinemas are releasing the Harry Potter films at their cinemas till May 11. ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy will play in cinemas from May 13 to May 15.

Speaking on the initiative, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “As part of our Centennial Celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas starting with the Harry Potter Series and the ‘Lord of the Rings Trilogy with many more to come to serve our loyal fans.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ is a film series based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling. It consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

As per Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd: “These iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and we are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at our cinemas across the country.”

“We look forward to welcoming movie-goers of all ages to join us in this celebration of cinema and storytelling. I also congratulate Warner Bros for completing a stupendous 100 years of entertaining the world.”

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ is a series of three epic fantasy adventure films directed by Peter Jackson, based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien. The films are subtitled ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, ‘The Two Towers’ and ‘The Return of the King’.

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam all set for great show at Thailand Para Badminton International 2023
