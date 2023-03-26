'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who gained major stardom after playing the titular role of Harry Potter in the film, has confirmed he is expecting his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke.

The 33-year-old star and Darke, 38, are due to become parents later this year, reports BBC.com

The actors have been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the set of the film ‘Kill Your Darlings’ in 2013.

Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg in the film, and Darke featured as Gwendolyn, a romantic interest.

Radcliffe rose to fame aged 12 when he starred as the bespectacled boy wizard in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001. More recently, he starred in the lead role in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’, which was released last year.

The biopic follows the life and career of comedian Weird Al Yankovic, who found fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

Radcliffe told Newsweek last year: “I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets.”

Michigan-born Darke is best known for her role in 2015 series Good Girls Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’.

Radcliffe’s Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley in the films, has a three-year-old daughter, Wednesday, with actor Georgia Groome.

