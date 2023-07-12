scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'

Harshdeep Kaur has joined forces with performer Mukti Mohan for her upcoming single 'Waah Sajna', and this collaboration promises

By Agency News Desk
Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'
Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'

Singer Harshdeep Kaur has joined forces with performer Mukti Mohan for her upcoming single ‘Waah Sajna’, and this collaboration promises to be a harmonious blend of artistic excellence, seamlessly merging the realms of music and dance.

‘Waah Sajna’, a Sufi-pop song delves into the themes of gratitude, self-love, and acceptance, carrying a profound message of finding divinity within oneself rather than in external pursuits.

Harshdeep’s soul-stirring vocals, combined with Gulraj Singh’s evocative composition and lyrics penned by Jagmeet Bal, make ‘Waah Sajna’ a truly enchanting composition.

The song’s unique quality lies in its ability to resonate with individuals of all age groups, allowing listeners to interpret its meaning in accordance with their own thoughts and experiences.

Although rooted in the Sufi tradition, the music of ‘Waah Sajna’ presents a fresh and contemporary sound that is both immersive and unforgettable.

Accompanying the powerful composition is an exquisite music video featuring Mukti. Directed by Shubh Mukherjee, the music video promises to add a visual dimension to the song, enhancing its impact and creating an even deeper connection with the audience.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Users can now transfer Netflix profile to existing account
Next article
Ranveer Singh completes dubbing for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, drops a glimpse
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India

Sports

Ind vs WI: It won't be a cakewalk for Yashasvi, says Aakash Chopra

News

Adarsh Gourav ecstatic to reunite with 'The White Tiger' co-actor Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Kraigg Brathwaite stresses consistency to topple India in Test series

News

Harrison Ford on his initial reaction to Indiana Jones' costume for 'Raiders Of The Lost Ark'

Technology

Microsoft turns to UK after win in US over $68.7 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 16.6% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

News

James Gunn expands 'Superman: Legacy' cast and new DC universe

News

Ranveer Singh completes dubbing for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, drops a glimpse

Technology

Users can now transfer Netflix profile to existing account

Sports

BCCI secy Jay Shah will not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

News

Noyonika in 'The Trial' resonates with Kajol because she too is a mother

News

Salman Khan gushes over Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ teaser; fans hail their ‘bromance’

Sports

FIFA lifts Zimbabwe ban

Technology

Google dropped plans for AI chatbot app targetting Gen Z: Report

Sports

Djokovic passes Rublev test to face Sinner in Wimbledon semifinals

Technology

Google sued for allegedly stealing data from users to train its AI models

Technology

Ex-Amazon cybersecurity professional accused of stealing $9 mn in crypto

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US