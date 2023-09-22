Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ release announced

‘Badass Ravi kumar’, produced by Himesh Reshammiya’s music label ‘Himesh Reshammiya Melodies’ all set for a Dussehra release on 11th October 2024. The film will be a spin-off from his popular ‘The Xpose’ franchise starring Himesh as Ravi kumar his character from the franchise.

Set in the glamorous and larger than life 1970s era, the film will be a musical action entertainer with opulent songs and some very high octane action sequences designed by the best action directors across the globe.

The biggest surprise will be Prabhu Deva who will essay the role of a villain, Carlos Pedro Panther for the first time, a larger than life eccentric villain against Ravi kumar. Other key cast and credits of the film including 9 other villains besides the lead heroine and many big character artists will be announced soon along with the director of the film.

The script has been in the works for a year and is now complete with story written by Himesh Reshammiya, screenplay by Kushal Bakshi and dialogues by Bunty Rathore. The film will be shot extensively from February 2024 in India and abroad. The film’s music composer is Himesh himself and he will soon start recording the songs. He has also been undergoing rigorous training in action and dance with special focus on a look transformation with best in-class trainers and stylists to embody the character of Ravi kumar which will continue for 5 extensive months.

Himesh is going above and beyond to give the audience an unforgettable experience. “Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravi kumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action packed experience of a lifetime”, he says.

Backed by the legacy of Himesh’s music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies which has 500 historic songs, the makers promise to give a product which will be loved by one and all. Inspired by the cinema of the 70s, the film promises grand visuals, stylised high octane action, rocking music, whistle worthy dialogues and entertainment in abundance. Mark your calendars and watch out for ‘Badass Ravi kumar’.