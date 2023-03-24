scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hitesh Bharadwaj on 'Udaariyan': 'Being part of a popular show is a challenge'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) TV actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who is seen playing the role of Ekam in ‘Udaariyan’, talked about his association with the show, shooting experience in Chandigarh and the kind of response he is getting from the audience.

“I am feeling very grateful. The show has been doing very well. Ours is a show which has been entertaining the audience for two years now and people are happy, and that is everything. Being part of a popular show is a challenge. It’s a good and a bad thing because you’ve a lot more responsibilities but you also become more careful towards your work and craft. You do have fun but the expectations of the audience which are high should be met,” he said.

The show is shot in Chandigarh. “I have been in Chandigarh for the last 7 months and this feels like my home now. I think when I am in Mumbai, we have friends, family, so we can disconnect from our profession, but here it feels like a UPSC exam! Here 24 hours, I think about work,” he added.

Ask him what is the best compliment that he has got for his show, and he shared: “I have received many compliments recently but the best one is from my mom. I feel very happy when she advises me and compliments me for every scene. But other than her, there are also a lot of people who compliment me for which I am very grateful.”

The show is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
With 'Madhurame', Armaan Malik admits 'It's always a challenge to sing in South
Next article
Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script
This May Also Interest You
News

Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script

News

With 'Madhurame', Armaan Malik admits 'It's always a challenge to sing in South

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Rudrankksh wins 10m Air Rifle bronze for India, China extend golden run

News

Fatima Sana Shaikh attends a special acting workshop

Health & Lifestyle

17 new Covid cases detected in Odisha, total rises to 73

News

Ayub Khan all set to enter 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Robert Downey Jr eyes lead role in remake of Hitchcock's cult classic 'Vertigo'

News

'Teri Mitti' composer Arko collabs with Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu for 'Sutta'

Theatre

Muzamil Ibrahim talks about his theatre debut ‘Baby Blues’!

Sports

Tri-nation football: Mehtab, Mahesh, Ritwik fulfill dream of playing for India

News

Shiladitya Bora’s ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ world premiere at 25th UK Asian Film Festival in London

Sports

AIFF, Reliance Foundation Youth Sports organise women match officials workshop in Kolkata

News

This got to be the highlight of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’

News

Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony

News

Deepika Padukone ignores Ranveer Singh at an event, fans sense trouble in paradise

News

Shantanu Maheshwari on working with Tanya Maniktala in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

News

6 reasons to prove John Wick: Chapter 4 has a lot to offer!

Sports

David warner will have a point to prove in the 2023 IPL: Shane Watson

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US