‘Home Alone’ actress Kristin Minter says she's only watched the 1990 Christmas film once

Actress Kristin Minter played Kevin’s older cousin Heather McCallister in the 1990 Christmas film ‘Home Alone’, but in the 33-years since it was released, she’s never watched the film in its entirety.

Kristin Minter, 58, played Heather McCallister in the 1990 film, an older cousin to Macauley Culkin’s Kevin, and she appears frequently in the first twenty minutes.

One of her biggest scenes is when she answers the door to Joe Pesci’s character, Harry Lime, who is pretending to be a policeman to scope out which houses will be empty over Christmas for him and his ‘Wet Bandits’ pal Marv to rob, reports mirror.co.uk.

Minter told the Daily Mail that the closest she got to watching the film was at a screening – but the sight of herself on the big screen made her feel nauseous.

She said: “I’ve actually only seen Home Alone – and I wouldn’t even say I saw it all the way through – once, at a screening. I remember I went to go and see Goodfellas, which came out right before I went to the screening of Home Alone.

“I actually had to walk out of the theatre and get some air and stuff and then I remember with Home Alone it was the first screening I’d ever been to of something I was in and as soon as I saw my face, I burst into tears. And I’ve just never sat down and watched it again. I’ve seen bits and pieces, but I hate hearing my voice.”

There’s another big scene for Heather the following morning when the McCallister clans are loading up in to minivans to go to the airport ahead of their Parisian holiday. She is charged with counting all the kids getting on board – and mistakes a neighbour named Mitch Murphy for Kevin.

The miscount sparks a chain of events which sees Kevin, aged just 11, setting up booby traps to defend his house against two grown men. However, Kristin says that over the years, and from speaking with fans via Cameo, she has realised that actually Heather wasn’t to blame for Kevin being left home alone.

She added: “I didn’t even know who Mitch Murphy was! I had to look it up and then I realized he’s the kid in the van. So, personally I think it was Mitch Murphy’s parents fault!”

She also thinks that Heather was nicer to Kevin than the other teens (and adults).

Referring to the scene where the family are eating pizza and tensions boil over between Kevin and Buzz, she said: “I thought his family was a little mean to him. I’m the only character who’s not mean to him!”