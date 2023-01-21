How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

Actress Parineeti Chopra started scuba diving as a hobby, but it now seems to have become her passion.

After 9 years of rigorous training, rescue sessions, and more than a hundred dives later, Parineeti has achieved the title of ‘master scuba diver’.

Parineeti Chopra took to her social media to share this special news.

She wrote: ” I’m now a MASTER SCUBA DIVER!!! It is an absolutely surreal feeling! My dream of 9 years has finally come true… All those years of focus, rescue training and hard work have paid off!”

“I’m truly honoured and cannot thank @paditv enough for their constant support, training and help in my journey! You are like family now. Also, thank you Anees and Shameen Adenwala for teaching me everything I know. You are my dive parents forever! @scubanees @shameenadenwala.”

Parineeti was last seen in ‘Uunchaai’ directed by Sooraj Barjatya, written by Abhishek Dixit on the basis of an original story by Sunil Gandhi, and produced jointly by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. It stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

She will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh and ‘Capsule Gill’ starring Akshay Kumar.