How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: 'What's written will always happen'

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Raveena Tandon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan-starrer ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ in 1991. The actress spoke about how she got her maiden role.

Raveen will be seen talking about her maiden film in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which will celebrate India’s influential women – Sudha Murty, Raveena, and Guneet Monga, each of whom have made a mark for themselves in their respective fields.

During a chat where life stories and experiences were shared, host Kapil asked Raveena about her first movie and how she landed the role.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Raveena said: “I was in my first year of college and my friends and I would often go to the newly opened pizza shop on Linking Road. One day, while we were there, I saw Vivek Vaswani and Anant Balani sitting nearby. They were discussing the heroine for Salman Khan’s second film and Anant pointed towards me and asked Vivek to talk to me.

“Vivek didn’t recognise me, but I recognised him as he is my brother’s friend and I told him the same when he asked my name. He realised I was Ravi Ji’s daughter and that’s how we connected.

She added: “Simultaneously, I was interning with Prahlad Kakkar and assisting him in shoots. Whenever there was no model available, he would make me stand in for free. During one of these shoots in Bandra, Bunty Walia noticed me, told Salman I would be perfect for films, and brought Salman to meet me.

“However, Salman didn’t personally meet me, but he noticed from a distance. Meanwhile, my father received a call from Salim ji and that’s how I got another opportunity. You know how destiny works, what’s written in it will always happen.”

Furthermore, remembering her father, Raveena got emotional.

“I lost my dad in February, and just after that, I received my first Dada Sahab Phalke international film festival award. Since then, every month, I have been eagerly going somewhere to collect an award. I believe that my dad is always with me.”

She added: “If I go anywhere for any special reason, I always wear my dad’s watch. Even today, my designer told me that this watch doesn’t match my dress, but I replied that this will always be with me as my father’s blessing.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show; airs on Sony Entertainment.

