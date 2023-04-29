scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Revealed, how Hrithik Roshan creates iconic dance numbers

Hrithik Roshan known for his swift dance moves and impactful performances revealed his process that has led to some iconic dance numbers.

By Editorial Desk
how Hrithik Roshan creates iconic dance numbers
Hrithik Roshan _ pic courtesy imdb

Hrithik Roshan, last seen in the critically acclaimed ‘Vikram Vedha’, is known for his swift dance moves and delivering impactful performances. The actor is on a short hiatus and will reunite with Siddharth Anand in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in 2024. Speaking with IMDb Hrithik revealed his process that has led to some iconic dance numbers.

“It’s always about the process. I have a favourite process. Anybody who fits in the process, we create amazing things! The process is working with no egos, absolute communication, and no feeling bad. And if you’re feeling bad, express it. Be honest & work hard. Give me time to work hard. If you tell someone, I want one month to rehearse, and if it’s coming from me, they will think I’m joking. Prabhu Deva, and Farhan in Main Aisa Kyon Hoon (Lakshya), they gave me a month. Mr Bhansali once gave me two months. Once you have time and you have the will, you just have to work hard.”

Mentioning a dance style he wishes to learn, Hrithik said, “I’ve been terrible in partner work. I feel relaxed when it’s just me, but when it’s partner work, there is a certain synchronizing and coordinating; there’s beauty in that. I have never been able to achieve that.”

“I am very fascinated by the Ballet form. Just the long lines, the expanse and the flight of it. I had the opportunity in ‘Guzaarish’ to train in the dance form, and it was an incredible experience. It was like a ball, and I was holding the ball and swirling. During the take, I was not able to get three turns. You know, the pirouettes. Finally, after two hours, we had lunch and tried again. In a single take, somehow it happened.”

Hrithik also revealed that some of the signature dance steps he enjoyed throughout his career are The Bang Bang title track, Ghungroo from War, and It’s Magic from Koi… Mil Gaya.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anne-Marie is inspired by 'her love of musical theatre' in the new album
Next article
Samir Soni recalls Bhagyashree was shy to shoot a romantic scene with him
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter to prioritise 'verified' accounts

Sports

IPL 2023: There was no devil in the pitch, Brian Lara takes SRH batters to task after DC loss

News

Nora Fatehi: Dance not only shaped my existence, but bridged a connection worldwide wide too

News

'Harry Potter' star backs JK Rowling, vows to confront critics over trans issues

Sports

IPL 2023: Axar Patel should be appointed captain of Delhi Capitals in the long run, says Gavaskar

Sports

Mark Chapman added to New Zealand ODI squad in Pakistan

Technology

Google prevented 1.43 mn policy-violating apps on Google Play

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with SAI official's response, want FIR against Brij Bhushan

Sports

KKR's strength lies in their spin bowling: Zaheer Khan

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins individual and compound mixed team gold

Sports

India U-17 Men beat Atletico Madrileno U-16s in practice game on Spain tour

Health & Lifestyle

Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha logs 393 fresh Covid cases; masks made mandatory in hospitals

News

Khushi Dubey performs a dance sequence in one take with Zayn Ibad Khan

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell, and Harshal star in RCB's 7-run win over RR (Ld)

Technology

Most Indian consumers want new phone series not to be more than 5-10% costlier

News

Praneet Bhatt is 'inspired' to play joker like Raj Kapoor, Heath Ledger

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 627 new Covid cases

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US