Revealed, how Hrithik Roshan creates iconic dance numbers

Hrithik Roshan, last seen in the critically acclaimed ‘Vikram Vedha’, is known for his swift dance moves and delivering impactful performances. The actor is on a short hiatus and will reunite with Siddharth Anand in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in 2024. Speaking with IMDb Hrithik revealed his process that has led to some iconic dance numbers.

“It’s always about the process. I have a favourite process. Anybody who fits in the process, we create amazing things! The process is working with no egos, absolute communication, and no feeling bad. And if you’re feeling bad, express it. Be honest & work hard. Give me time to work hard. If you tell someone, I want one month to rehearse, and if it’s coming from me, they will think I’m joking. Prabhu Deva, and Farhan in Main Aisa Kyon Hoon (Lakshya), they gave me a month. Mr Bhansali once gave me two months. Once you have time and you have the will, you just have to work hard.”

Mentioning a dance style he wishes to learn, Hrithik said, “I’ve been terrible in partner work. I feel relaxed when it’s just me, but when it’s partner work, there is a certain synchronizing and coordinating; there’s beauty in that. I have never been able to achieve that.”

“I am very fascinated by the Ballet form. Just the long lines, the expanse and the flight of it. I had the opportunity in ‘Guzaarish’ to train in the dance form, and it was an incredible experience. It was like a ball, and I was holding the ball and swirling. During the take, I was not able to get three turns. You know, the pirouettes. Finally, after two hours, we had lunch and tried again. In a single take, somehow it happened.”

Hrithik also revealed that some of the signature dance steps he enjoyed throughout his career are The Bang Bang title track, Ghungroo from War, and It’s Magic from Koi… Mil Gaya.