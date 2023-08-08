scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya': 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

Hrithik Roshan says his character 'Rohit' helped him connect with his inner child, and reconnect with his innocence and vulnerabilities.

By Agency News Desk
Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya' 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities
Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya' 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

It has been two decades of sci-fi film ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’, and the lead actor Hrithik Roshan says his character ‘Rohit’ helped him connect with his inner child, and reconnect with his innocence and vulnerabilities. The movie revolved around Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), a developmentally disabled man who contacts an extraterrestrial being (Jaadoo) with his late father Sanjay’s (Rakesh Roshan) computer. The film follows his relationship with Nisha (Preity G Zinta), Rohit’s friend, who falls in love with him.

Reminiscing the memories from the shoot of the movie, Hrithik told IANS: ” ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ helped me relive my childhood. While playing Rohit’s character I connected with my inner-child, reconnected with my innocence and vulnerabilities, that’s what makes me nostalgic.”

The actor added that he definitely misses ‘Jaadoo’ a lot too.

If he still considers ‘Rohit’ as the ‘most challenging’ role of his career?

Hrithik, who is also referred as the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ by his fans, said: “Rohit definitely was one of my most challenging roles in the beginning of my career. It was a character that unleashed a desire to be part of films that stimulated me as an actor.”

“Since then there have been multiple roles be it ‘Krrish’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Kaabil’, ‘Super 30’ or ‘Vikram Vedha’, all these films have pushed me to tap my potential,” he said.

Talking about the relationship portrayed between Rohit and Nisha in the movie, Hrithik said: “I think Rohit and Nisha’s track has aged very well. Preity’s character Nisha was a deeply sensitive young woman who was the only girl close to Rohit’s age who understood him and treated him as an equal.”

“I think Nisha as a character was ahead of its time, and Preity portrayed it beautifully,” he shared.

The ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’ fame actor said his 23 years of journey has been very fulfilling, adding that, “There are no regrets, only learnings and with each learning I’ve only grown as an actor and human being.”

‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ was re-released in the theatres on August 4.

Directed and Produced by Rakesh Roshan, the flick starred Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik next has aerial action movie ‘Fighter’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger
Next article
Sports Ministry to fund 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship in Budapest
This May Also Interest You
News

Prem opens up on his dream to meet SRK: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

Technology

Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

News

Abhijeet Sawant revisits his timeless melody 'Lafzon Mein' in collaboration with Mayur Jumani

News

Ridley Scott regrets choosing to helm 'Alien: Covenant' over 'Blade Runner' sequel

Technology

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away due to cardiac arrest

News

Navneet Malik as negative lead in 'The Freelancer': Determined to make big impact

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship in Budapest

News

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger

Technology

Dell to lay off employees in sales teams amid partner-driven strategy

Technology

$5 bn Google lawsuit over 'incognito mode' tracking close to trial

Sports

Canadian Open: Keys holds off Venus Williams in opener; Brady beats Ostapenko

Technology

Apple 'meet with App Store experts' series to empower developers

Sports

India should give Ishan Kishan a break in 3rd T20I, feels Wasim Jaffer

Technology

Japanese firm Mixi launches $50 mn India-first fund to empower startups

Technology

Microsoft to soon bring third-party browser support for AI-powered Bing

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast faces $100 mn lawsuit from ghost kitchen partner

Sports

PSG sign Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica

Sports

Canadian Open: Pliskova overcomes Zhu Lin, sets up second round clash with Swiatek

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US