‘Husband’ Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse from ad shoot with ‘wife’ Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a sneak-peek from an upcoming advertisement shoot, which also stars his wife Jaya Bachchan.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a sneak-peek from an upcoming advertisement shoot, which also stars his wife Jaya Bachchan. Big B took to his blog, where he shared a monochrome picture. In the image, their back is facing the camera and it seems the two are getting ready for the shot. The advertisement seems to be for a jewelry brand as the chairs they are sitting on have their names and the brand mentioned.

“And before that, the Wife and the Husband together on set .. for an Ad., and the camaraderie and ingenuity and the commonest of practices when the lighting and the shot construct is taking place,” he wrote on his blog.

He added: “But music overrides all .. and instills in us that sound is supreme .. sound of music .. sound of resent .. sound of values .. sound of rejection .. sound of extending help and so many sounds that invade us as humans .. Sound .. Sound sleep being wished now .. “

It is closing on 4:30 a.m. of the 7th .. and we need to respect the sunrise in a few.”

Amitabh also wished his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family (EF), on Janmasthami.

“The greetings of the day for the festival of Janamashtami .. the birth of Shri Krishn .. Lord Krishna .. and the prayers and the music of contentment overcoming all else .. in and about .. to be there with the company of the greatest in their frailty .. but still filled with the rhythm of sound,” he added.

