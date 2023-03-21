scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'I am not dead,' says Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, March 21 (IANS) Veteran Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao said on Tuesday that social media has killed him, and has appealed to people not to believe rumours of his death.

He released a video to dismiss rumours about him circulating on social media. The 75-year-old said that those spreading rumours should not play with the life of anyone.

Srinivasa Rao said people should teach a befitting lesson to those spreading rumours. The actor termed the rumours about his death “unfortunate”.

“At a time when I am busy with Ugadi festival tomorrow, the series of phone calls was disturbing. If there was some elderly person in my place, his heart would have stopped beating,” he said.

The actor also revealed that after the rumours about his death, 10 policemen came to his house to make security arrangements.

“If they want popularity or money, there are many ways to earn it but spreading such rumours is not proper,” he said.

The character actor has acted in more than 700 films. He made his debut in 1978 with ‘Pranam Khareedu’.

He had joined BJP in the 1990s and was elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Vijayawada East in 1999.

–IANS

ms/kvd

Previous article
TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director
Next article
For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter
This May Also Interest You
News

Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

News

'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets

News

For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter

News

TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director

News

Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

News

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic ‘Shahenshah’ jacket to ‘considerate’ friend in Saudi Arabia

News

As 'Pandya Store' completes 700 episodes, Kanwar Dhillon is especially thankful

News

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor take selfie with Mrs Chatterjee aka Rani Mukerji

Sports

IPL 2023: Star-studded panel of commentators announced; Kallis, Yusuf, Sreesanth to make debut

News

Priyanka Chopra's former stylist denies telling her she's not 'sample-sized'

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan cheers for ‘dear sister’ Sara Ali Khan, says ‘Gaslight’ will be ‘banging’

News

'Shazam 2' director is 'done with superheroes for now' after film tanked

News

Zendaya Coleman has Tom Holland’s initials engraved on her gold ring

News

Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days

News

Jordan Peele's fourth film in the works, to release on Christmas 2024

News

Ajith Kumar and Shalini set major couple goals during Dubai vacation

Sports

FIFA appeal CAS decision on Yves Jean-Bart's ban

Sports

Asia Lions openers Tharanga, Dilshan's breezy fifties blow away World Giants to emerge as LLC Masters champs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US