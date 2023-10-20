'I feel my film debut has been worth the wait', says Nupur Sanon

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Nupur Sanon, whose film debut has been the talk of the town for quite some time, is finally on the big screen with the Telugu film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

The actress said she is happy that she is making her debut with this film and it has been worth the wait.

Nupur, who previously appeared in a music video with actor Akshay Kumar, opened up about her debut and her experience working with the actor Ravi Teja.

Talking about her debut, she said, “I am very happy. I was wanting my debut to happen in one language. Now I am getting six times the love of the audience and in six different languages. I feel my debut has been worth the wait.

The actress said: “Also, I am playing a very nice character in the film where I got to do commercial dance, fun, romantic scenes as well as intense and challenging scenes. So I got the best of both to do in my first film.”

Sharing about working with Ravi Teja, she said, “I got to learn a lot from him. As a newcomer, you want to have that great energy and it was amazing to work with him. He is such a secure actor and he helped me a lot in delivering my scenes. He loves to work with newcomers and he really puts his faith in newcomers. As a human, he is the most humble and honest man. He is a man of few words. It was an amazing experience to work with him.”

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a Telugu-language period action thriller film written and directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal.

The film stars Ravi Teja in a lead role along with Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Murali Sharma.

The film released in cinemas on Friday.

–IANS

newsline/prw