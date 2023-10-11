'I would love to do roles which have shades of grey,' says Varun Sharma

Known for his innocent smile and for portraying the endearing character of Choocha, actor Varun Sharma said that he would love to play Grey Shades. In a conversation with IANS, Varun said: “I would love to do roles which have shades of grey. Interestingly, before Fukrey, when I used to do theatre, I had never attempted comedy. I used to always do Anton Chekhov’s plays and others like Andha Yug and Ashwathama.”

Varun, who made his debut a decade back in 2013 with ‘Fukrey’, shared that heattempted serious and dramatic roles during his theatre journey.

“My entire theatre journey was about playing serious and dramatic roles. I never thought that I could attempt comedy. Fukrey was my first outing and then with the grace of God, it became my forte.”

But he loves to make people smile and hence, loves starring in comedies.

“It became the genre that I started doing more films in because I absolutely love doing comedies. I love the genre. I love to make people smile. I love to make people laugh.”

However, he wants to explore.

“But having said that, I am also on the lookout for an interesting script that helps me showcase other aspects of me as an actor. But, I will also continue to do films in the genre of comedy as I love doing them.”