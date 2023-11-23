scorecardresearch
IFFI 2023: ‘About Dry Grasses’ to be screened as Mid-fest Film on Friday

‘About Dry Grasses’, a Turkish film directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, will be screened as the Mid-fest Film at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Friday.

About Dry Grasses’ to be screened as Mid-fest Film on Friday _pic courtesy news agency

The film, known for its storyline and performance by the actors, has garnered international acclaim, with its latest accolade being Merve Dizdar winning the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

‘About Dry Grasses’ has already made its mark at prestigious film festivals worldwide, including at Cannes, Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2023, Busan International Film Festival 2023, and Sao Paulo International Film Festival 2023.

Its narrative has resonated with global audiences, making it a standout film in the cinematic landscape.

‘About Dry Grasses’ will be screened at INOX Screen-1 in Panaji at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The cast and crew of the film will be present during its screening.

The film revolves around a young teacher’s aspirations to escape the confines of a small village after completing mandatory duty. Facing the despair of a seemingly gloomy life, the protagonist’s perspective takes an unexpected turn with the help of a supportive colleague, Nuray.

0
