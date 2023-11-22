IFFI 2023: As society prospers, there should be less inequality, says Portuguese filmmaker

Panaji, Nov 22 (IANS) Lamenting that though the society is getting richer, inequality is also rising, Antonio Ferreira, Director of the Portuguese film ‘A Bela America’, said on Wednesday that as society prospers, there should be less inequality, but it is the other way around.

Ferreira was interacting with delegates and cinema enthusiasts at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here following the screening of his film under the ‘Cinema of the World’ category on Wednesday.

“We are seeing inequality rising… Society is somehow getting richer, but inequality is rising at the same time. There are situations where hundreds of people live on the streets in (some parts of) Portugal, because they can’t afford a house. This worries me,” Ferreira said.

‘A Bela America’ interweaves the themes of food, populism, and humour to convey the film’s core message of inequality.

The filmmaker endeavours to inspire a collective consciousness, urging everyone to bridge the divide and create a world where equality is not just an aspiration, but a living reality.

Speaking about using comedy to convey deep social messages, he said that humour is an important part of his personality and the same reflects in the film.

“In their hectic lives, audiences often find it easier to consume humorous content rather than serious and preachy messaging. I like humour and funny stuff, so I try to combine both,” he said.

In ‘A Bela America’, Lucas, a talented cook working at a Lisbon restaurant, falls for America, a beautiful and successful television personality. He starts leaving anonymous meals at her door, sparking her curiosity and leading her to search for him.

Their secret relationship blossoms but faces the challenge of America’s presidential campaign. If revealed, their bond could ruin her political aspirations.

